Executive Editorial Elevation For KUT’s Corrie MacLaggan

Austin public radio outlet KUT is promoting Corrie MacLaggan to Executive Editor, adding editorial leadership of KUT News and Texas Standard to her existing responsibilities at The Texas Newsroom, effective September 1.

Her expanded purview will include aligning coverage across radio, digital, and on-demand platforms.

MacLaggan joined The Texas Newsroom in 2021 as statewide managing editor. She previously held senior editorial roles at The Texas Tribune, including managing editor and news editor, and has also worked as a national correspondent for Reuters and as a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman.

KUT Public Media Executive Director and General Manager Debbie Hiott said, “In my time working with her, Corrie has shown herself to be a thoughtful and empathetic leader with strong journalism skills and an innovative mindset. I look forward to seeing how she leads the newsroom to the next level.”

MacLaggan said, “I’m honored to step into this new role and continue collaborating with the talented journalists at KUT News, especially at such an important moment for my hometown and our whole state. As a longtime KUT listener, I’m proud to lead this newsroom. No one tells the stories of Austin better than KUT.”