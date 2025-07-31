McFly Partners With Radio Resources for New Country Ride

Country radio personality Marty McFly has joined forces with Radio Resources to syndicate McFly and The Ride. Along for said ride are collaborator and friend Stew James, formerly with WSM-FM and Westwood One, and Country artist Morgan Alexander.

McFly brings decades of country radio experience, with past roles at Nashville staples WSM-FM, WKDF, and WSIX, as well as KNIX in Phoenix and WGSQ in Cookeville. Most recently heard on Cumulus’ WSM-FM, he exited when the station replaced his show with Big D and Bubba in a content repositioning with the cluster’s WKDF.

McFly and The Ride is designed to run in any daypart, and is designed to accommodate everything from quick breaks to full-length segments with station-specific integration.

The program’s distribution through Radio Resources includes a dedicated Local Station Revenue Division led by James, focusing on non-traditional revenue opportunities. That includes NTR events, custom promotions, and sponsor-friendly show features.

McFly said, “We are partners with stations in every aspect of local success. McFly and The Ride is built with local stations in mind — their listeners, their promotions, their revenue, their community. This is not a plug-and-play show. It’s a living, breathing extension of their brand. We are all from small towns where we are still very active in those communities and on the radio. The show has been on WGSQ Cookeville since 1998.”