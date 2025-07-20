TechMobility Taps Mr. Master for Syndication Delivery

Radio syndicator TechMobility Productions has entered into a content distribution partnership with Mr. Master, automating delivery of its programming to affiliates across the country using Mr. Master’s Automation Import Manager platform.

The AIM rollout begins with TechMobility’s flagship affiliate, MRG Media’s KXEL-AM in Waterloo/Cedar Rapids, IA. The deal includes the distribution of The TechMobility Minute, TechMobility In Focus, and The TechMobility Show. Additional growth is expected as the company formerly known as RoadWorthy Drive Productions expands its affiliate footprint nationwide.

TechMobility Productions CEO Ken Chester said, “Previously, we’ve missed opportunities to grow our affiliate network because we lacked automated content delivery. Now…we can upload content for automated scheduling and delivery, making it easier for stations to add our programming and for us to expand our audience.”

Mr. Master President Stu Jacobs added, “We’re thrilled to welcome TechMobility Productions to the Mr. Master family. This partnership equips TechMobility with our On Demand system for syndicated show distribution, unlocking new opportunities for unlimited affiliate expansion wherever the opportunity may be.”