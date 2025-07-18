Triton: OTA Radio Brands Maintain Podcast Momentum in June

Triton Digital has released its June 2025 US Podcast Ranker, showing continued strong performance from traditional radio groups, like iHeartMedia, NPR, Salem Media, and Audacy, across all metrics from June 2 to June 29.

The iHeart Audience Network led the Top Sales Networks Report across content creators and sales representation firms with 68.7 million average weekly downloads and 19.2 million average weekly users. NPR followed with 27.6 million downloads and 7.2 million users, while Audacy Podcast Network held third with 14.7 million downloads and 5.5 million users.

In the Top Podcasts by Downloads, the leading three shows were unchanged for the third consecutive month: NPR News Now remained #1, Up First was #2, and Stuff You Should Know from the iHeart Audience Network came in at #3.

Listener-based rankings were similarly stable. NPR News Now again led the category, followed by Up First and the Shawn Ryan Show from Cumulus Podcast Network.

New entries across both download and listener charts included This American Life (NPR), Relatos de la Noche (iHeart Audience Network), and What Happened to Talina Zar (iHeart Audience Network).

Download-only debuts included Garage Logic (Gamut Podcast Network) and Murder: True Crime Stories (Audacy Podcast Network). Listener-only debuts featured News Reports (LAist Studios), The David Rutherford Show (iHeart Audience Network), Newshour (BBC), and Your Daily Prayer (Salem Podcast Network), among others.

Triton Digital’s rankings are based on validated data from its Podcast Metrics measurement service, which complies with version 2.2 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.