Audacy Promotes Tatjana Deegan to Lead Austin Radio Cluster

Audacy has promoted Tatjana Deegan to Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its Austin cluster, formalizing a role she had held on an interim basis. Deegan will continue in her position as Vice President of Sales for the market, which she has held since 2024.

A nine-time winner of the Radio Sales Manager of the Year award from the Austin chapter of the Alliance for Women in Media, Deegan now leads Audacy’s portfolio of Mix 94.7 (KAMX), Talk Radio 1370 (KJCE-AM), Majic 95.5 (KKMJ), and Austin 95.9 Texas Country (KKMJ-HD3).

Prior to joining Audacy, Deegan spent 18 years as General Sales Manager at Emmis/Waterloo Media, where she was instrumental in launching the company’s first Spanish-language station.

Audacy Regional President Brian Purdy said, “Over the past few months, Tatjana has seamlessly led the team with the powerful combination of her contagious passion for this business and people-first leadership. Since stepping in as Vice President of Sales a little over a year ago, she has been a driving force in the market’s success, and we’re confident she’ll bring that same energy and creativity to her expanded role. We’re excited to see how she continues to uplift our Austin brands.”

Deegan remarked, “What an amazing opportunity I have been given to lead the incredibly talented Austin team. I’m so happy to call Audacy home. I am grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow under the leadership of Brian Purdy and to work alongside Vice President of Programming and Operations, Nikki Nite!”