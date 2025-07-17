Buffalo’s J.P. Piccillo Brings Beatles Breakfast Back to BIG WECK

Buffalo radio personality John “J.P.” Piccillo is bringing Breakfast With the Beatles back to Radio One Buffalo’s BIG WECK (WECK-AM). Beginning July 26, Piccillo returns for the Saturday morning show after a year-long hiatus to care for his mother.

Piccillo, a fixture in the Buffalo radio scene since the late 1970s, previously held on-air roles at stations including WYSL, WPHD, WBYR, and WGRF. Piccillo also held a larger role with BIG WECK, joining as a consultant and midday host in 2023.

Radio One Buffalo President Buddy Shula commented, “I could not be happier for fans of the Beatles or J.P. I admire him in many ways, and we are glad to have the show back where it belongs. J.P. gave me my very first job on the radio back in 1983. He’s always been a mentor to me.”