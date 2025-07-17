Dan Endom to Lead Lubbock and Amarillo For Townsquare

Dan Endom is joining Townsquare Media as Regional Market President for Lubbock and Amarillo, starting August 4. Dan spent the last 14 years in Nashville, 13 of those as Regional President for iHeartMedia, overseeing more than 15 markets.

Before Nashville, he was in Houston with Clear Channel for almost 20 years. In addition to his industry leadership, he has strong connections in Lubbock as a Texas Tech alum.

Townsquare operates six stations in Lubbock, including Kiss FM 102.5 (KZII), NewsTalk 95.1 & 790 (KFYO-AM), FMX 94.5 (KFMX), Awesome 98 (KKCL), Lonestar 99.5 (KQBR), Talk 1340 (KKAM-AM). The broadcaster’s Amarillo cluster is made up of Kiss FM 96.9 (KXSS), 101.9 The Bull (KATP), 98.7 The Bomb (KPRF), Mix 94.1 (KMXJ), and News/Talk 940 (KIXZ-AM)

Endom commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining Townsquare Media, a company with a stellar reputation in helping businesses grow by connecting them with folks at all phases of the consumer journey.”

Townsquare Media Chief Operating Officer Erik Hellum told Radio Ink, “Dan is a great fit for our company and our local teams in Lubbock and Amarillo, and we are excited to have him join our company.”