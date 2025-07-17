WGA Journalists at 1010 WINS Seek Safety and AI Protections

Journalists at New York City’s 1010 WINS under the Writers Guild of America East are calling on Audacy management to address staff safety protocols and AI protections in a new bargaining agreement made as part of ongoing contract negotiations.

As first reported by Deadline, the petition calls on Audacy to agree to a new deal that addresses numerous concerns, including employee safety, particularly for staff assigned to overnight shifts at the 24/7 newsroom. According to WGAE, multiple employees have recently faced physical threats or attacks while commuting to and from the station.

Other stipulations include better pay, benefits, promotion opportunities, remote work flexibility, and safeguards against AI-related job threats. Severance protections are also a major inclusion following the end of all-News programming on the former WCBS 880, which was licensed to Good Karma Brands under a Local Marketing Agreement in August 2024.

WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen told Deadline, “1010 WINS runs 24/7 and requires people to commute to the office at all hours. The station’s journalists have been threatened and even attacked. Audacy needs to take responsibility for the safety of its employees and our members. This is one of the many issues that management still needs to address in a fair and equitable contract.”

The current agreement, which was approved in 2022, expires on July 22.