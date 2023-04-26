Piccillo To Consult and Do Middays For Radio One Buffalo

John “JP” Piccillo has been named as programming consultant and midday host for Radio One Buffalo’s BIG WECK. Piccillo joins the oldies station from Cumulus Classic Rocker WGRF 96.9 across town, where he spent nearly three decades. Piccillo starts his on-air work on May 1st and his consulting duties immediately.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to build a successful career doing what I love in my

hometown”, says JP. “What makes it even better is doing it with someone like Buddy

Shula whom I’ve known for the better part of 40 years. We share many of the same

philosophies about music, radio, and our community. I’ll be consulting with Buddy on

some very exciting things that will be great for our BIG WECK superfans, along with

continuing my Monday-Friday workday show.”

Radio One Buffalo Owner and President Buddy Shula added “JP has been my mentor and radio inspiration since June 12th, 1983, the day he put me, a star-struck kid on the radio! I was JP’s intern while attending Lancaster High School. This is really a dream for me, and the BIG WECK.”