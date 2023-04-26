Cumulus Country Stays Up With New Overnight Show

Artist-forward platform PickleJar and Cumulus Media have partnered on PickleJar Up All Night, a daily country program hosted by Patrick Thomas. The show will feature emerging country artists, top-charting country music, and exclusive artist interviews and features. The show will air live across Cumulus Media’s country stations in 47 markets seven nights a week, midnight to 5a ET starting May 5.

“This will be another first for artists and fans of PickleJar,” said PickleJar CEO and Co-founder Jeff James. “PickleJar is growing as a cultural force, and this is a natural extension of our mission to help artists get more exposure. Cumulus Media is an incredible partner that shares in our vision. We are thrilled to be able to bring premium programming to local listeners and music fans around the country.”

Cumulus Chief Content Officer Brian Philips commented, “PickleJar and Cumulus will meet at the intersection of emerging artists and excited live audiences. We’ll add to their platform’s ambitious array of artist-friendly extensions as we build a live, overnight community of impassioned country fans from coast-to-coast.”