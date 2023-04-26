Four Ithaca College Radio DJs Go 50 Hours For Charity

VIC Radio, Ithaca College’s AAA student-run online radio station, hosted its 36th annual 50 Hour Marathon to support the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County, NY. The marathon featured air talent Andy Tell, Clare Breakell, Aidan Charde, and Carly Vallet who stayed on the air for 50 straight hours, raising $4,026.

The Advocacy Center provides domestic and sexual violence services in Tompkins County. VIC Radio’s fundraising efforts for the center began with a virtual benefit concert last November. The annual 50 Hour Marathon has been held since 1986 to support local non-profit organizations.