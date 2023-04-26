Lucero Placed For Promotions At CPR’s Indie 102.3

Shawn Lucero is joining Colorado Public Radio’s Indie 102.3 (KVOQ) as a new weekend host and Promotions Coordinator. She will start her role on May 1. Lucero has extensive experience as a programmer and air-talent for rock and alternative stations.

She joins Indie 102.3 after her most recent stint at KRXP in Colorado Springs. Based in Denver, KVOQ broadcasts around Colorado via repeaters in Vail, Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Carbondale.

“We’re very lucky to be welcoming someone who’s such a vital part of the Colorado Springs radio landscape to Indie 102.3,” Program Director Willobee Carlan said. “Shawn is a great host, and I can’t wait for the rest of the state to get to know her.”

“I appreciate the opportunities and growth I’ve had in my radio career so far,” said Lucero. “I look forward to working with such a great lineup of radio professionals at Indie 102.3 and to be a part of a station that is so fresh, diverse, music-centric and local.”