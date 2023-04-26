Spotify Says ‘We’d Like To Raise Prices In 2023’

During their 2023 Q1 earnings call, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek hinted that the company may raise subscription prices in the US this year. Spotify increased prices last year in 46 different markets, and Ek noted that the streamer will consider raising prices in the US when negotiations with label partners are completed.

If they did raise subscription fees in 2023, they would be following Apple Music and YouTube Premium’s lead. The company’s Q1 earnings beat expectations, with 515 million monthly active users and 210 million premium subscribers.