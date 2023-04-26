Clay & Buck: ‘Don’t Let Democrats Kill AM Radio’

On a recent episode of their radio show, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton vocalized their support for keeping AM radio in cars after an email from a listener on the issue. Travis told how he relied on AM in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida flooding earlier this month, and urged listeners to Text AM to 52886 to let Congress know that AM needs to stay in the dashboard.

Sexton went on to speak further on why the show’s listeners should fight for AM:

“Radio in cars and trucks, like I said, we need it for safety. And we need it for free speech. We need it so that there’s actually a place where we can continue to do the conversations like we’re having here. Think of the decades of what Rush meant for the conservative movement. That was only possible because of AM radio. We can’t have these car companies deciding for just frivolous reasons to get rid of it, so I think it’s really important that we focus in on the safety reasons to have AM and also the free speech reasons.”

The duo have joined other conservative names fighting for AM in recent days. New York’s WABC had former Vice President Mike Pence cut a PSA for saving AM last week, and earlier this month, Mark Levin also expressed his support for protecting AM to protect conservative talk on his syndicated show.