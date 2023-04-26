Clay & Buck: ‘Don’t Let Democrats Kill AM Radio’

On a recent episode of their radio show, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton vocalized their support for keeping AM radio in cars after an email from a listener on the issue. Travis told how he relied on AM in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida flooding earlier this month, and urged listeners to Text AM to 52886 to let Congress know that AM needs to stay in the dashboard.
Sexton went on to speak further on why the show’s listeners should fight for AM:
“Radio in cars and trucks, like I said, we need it for safety. And we need it for free speech. We need it so that there’s actually a place where we can continue to do the conversations like we’re having here. Think of the decades of what Rush meant for the conservative movement. That was only possible because of AM radio. We can’t have these car companies deciding for just frivolous reasons to get rid of it, so I think it’s really important that we focus in on the safety reasons to have AM and also the free speech reasons.”
The duo have joined other conservative names fighting for AM in recent days. New York’s WABC had former Vice President Mike Pence cut a PSA for saving AM last week, and earlier this month, Mark Levin also expressed his support for protecting AM to protect conservative talk on his syndicated show.
Funny, but wasn’t it a Democrat Senator Edward Markey who first wrote the car companies and expressed concern about the removal of AM? And let’s think about this for a second. So if what they two are saying is true, do none of us think that those talk shows wouldn’t just move to FM? Instead of making this a Democrat vs Republican issue can we just find a way or ways to keep free, over-the-air AM-FM radio in vehicles?
You forgot to add ‘Stalinist’ to the end of your moniker there. As in: alternative ideas will not be tolerated.
AM Radio is being unfairly judged as a non-necessity, primarily because of the ridiculous overabundance of mouth-frothing far-right wing Fascist blathering that now dominates AM programming, at the cost of many many would-be listeners disappearing for the long-term. The ignorance and laziness of many AM programmers has led to the easy pickings of non-stop reactionary, racist, trump-worshiping claptrap, promulgated by far too many “hosts” to list here. As a result, those who run things, but know no better, assume that no alternatives exist, and AM listenership sinks in the muck of Fascist drivel. Sadly, this belies the obvious need for AM’s service in times of emergencies:/// a cheap and easy way around dangerous Internet outages. Also, we must pay attention to the lack of creativity and innovation by those attempting to market AM to potential sponsors. Add to that the decades-old insistence of receiver manufacturers in making goods with all the sound fidelity of a pay-phone (remember those?), despite AM’s native ability to deliver sound with all the hi-fi qualities of anything we hear on FM, or on digital platforms (see “AMAX” for basic reference). All of these factors create the Perfect Storm to threaten AM, especially when coupled with the best efforts of far-right spokesholes to blame it all on “the Democrats”.
You forgot to add ‘Stalinist’ to the end of your moniker there. As in: alternative ideas will not be tolerated.
Wow, Opinion of one…angry much? The real reason companies are dropping AM is basically no one under 60 is listening to it. Those folks are not going to switch from streaming or FM to AM no matter what the programming is.