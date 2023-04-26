Poll: Is AM Radio Worth Saving?

Radio Ink
AM Radio

As technology advances and more people turn to digital platforms for their music and news needs, the future of AM radio is uncertain. AM radio has been a staple in cars for decades, but with many new car models phasing out AM radio receivers, it begs the question: should AM radio continue to be a standard feature in cars? Is it a political issue? A safety issue? A racial issue?

With the battle for AM only getting hotter, Radio Ink wants to know your thoughts: do you think the AM band is worth saving?

