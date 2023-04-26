Poll: Is AM Radio Worth Saving?

As technology advances and more people turn to digital platforms for their music and news needs, the future of AM radio is uncertain. AM radio has been a staple in cars for decades, but with many new car models phasing out AM radio receivers, it begs the question: should AM radio continue to be a standard feature in cars? Is it a political issue? A safety issue? A racial issue?

With the battle for AM only getting hotter, Radio Ink wants to know your thoughts: do you think the AM band is worth saving?

