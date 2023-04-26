P&G’s Loyalty To Radio To Be Recognized In NYC

Procter & Gamble have made radio their secret weapon to beat the competition at a much higher ROI. Now they’ll be recognized for their belief, commitment, and advocacy for radio ads at the RAB’s Radio Mercury Awards.

When P&G spent $70 million on radio campaigns in 2018, their brands started seeing double digit reach surges. Now, as the average national radio ad spending decreases in 2023, P&G is radio’s biggest spender. The company bumped their radio spending 43% in 2022, according to a Vivvix study, while cutting overall costs more than 10%.

For their partnership with the industry, P&G has been named the recipient of the 2023 “Radio Marketer of the Year” Award. The award recognizes P&G’s support for broadcast radio before, during, and after the pandemic, alongside its commitment to minority-owned broadcasters and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The “Marketer of the Year” award will be presented to Procter & Gamble at the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards on June 8 at Sony Hall in New York City.

“Procter & Gamble continues to be a tremendous partner to the radio industry,” noted Erica Farber, RAB President and chair of the Radio Creative Fund. “The ongoing collaboration with P&G and its agencies is driving results among our shared consumers, and we look forward to their continued innovation and thought leadership in audio.”

“Radio can reach 93% of audiences in a way that engages a wide range of consumers, with the resonance needed to grow brands, expand markets, and serve communities,” said Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from the RAB, an esteemed organization that constructively works with advertisers like P&G and consistently takes action to advance the radio industry.”