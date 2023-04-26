Hutton Acquires Nine Stations From American General

Hutton Broadcasting has acquired nine radio stations in New Mexico and Colorado from American General Media, adding to its flagship stations in Santa Fe. Hutton still needs FCC approval for the acquisition. Advertising inquiries and sales will continue to be handled through existing staff at each station group.

In Farmington, NM the acquisition includes Country KISZ, News/Talk KENN, Rock KRWN, and AC KPRT. In Durango, CO, Hutton gets CHR KKDG, News/Talk KDGO, and AC KPTE. In Cortez, CO, AGM is selling AC KRTZ and News/Talk KVFC.

“This is an exciting day for us,” said Hutton Broadcasting CEO Scott Hutton. “We continue to grow our footprint in New Mexico and now are dipping our toes into Colorado. I focus myself and my executive team on looking forward by prioritizing the future of our employees, our advertisers, and our communities.”