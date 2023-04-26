Do Air Talent Still Matter? Decision Makers Go In Depth

Join the discussion of “Talent Development and Management” during the Hispanic Radio Conference on June 15, 2023. This exclusive session will examine how to identify and develop on-air and off-air talent, best practices for talent management and retention, and offer a look at emerging talent trends and opportunities.

Moderator Mike McVay, President of McVay Media Consulting, leads the discussion with his expertise as a full-service consultant in the areas of content creation, talent coaching, program consultation, production and imaging, podcasting, and digital delivery. As a 40-year programmer with experience in national and local management, ownership, and sales, McVay is a popular and well-respected industry pro. Register today to reserve your spot and save with Early Bird Pricing!

This session will allow you to evaluate your current team while also looking for new talent as the need arises at your station. Who better to lead the conversation than our esteemed panelists, including renowned international consultant Bob Perry? Perry specializes in increasing the ratings for stations that target the Hispanic audience, in both Spanish and English formats.

PJ Gonzalez, SVP/Programming/iHeartLatino, iHeartMedia, will offer insight during the session with his proven track record in all aspects of content operations in the radio industry, specializing in the Hispanic market. He has been the driving force behind the growth of the iHeartLatino brand with a team-player, business-savvy approach.

Rounding out the panel is Manuel Fernandez Tellez, VP/Programming, Grupo ACIR. Tellez has been head of programming for Grupo ACIR Mexico for 15 years and has also served as the group’s head of promotion and marketing. Most recently, he created a digital effort that has become the number one digital platform for radio in Mexico as part of an exclusive partnership with iHeartRadio for the Grupo ACIR brands.

To staff talent or not to staff talent? This session will help answer the ever-present question!

The two-day, exciting, and fast-moving Hispanic Radio Conference will be held at the Intercontinental Doral Hotel in Miami June 14-15, 2023. Early bird registration is now open along with a limited room block at the Intercontinental Doral. For information on all sessions and speakers, visit our agenda here.