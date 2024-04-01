WZID Recognizes Women Making A Difference In New Hampshire

Saga Communications’ 95.7 WZID in Manchester, NH, wrapped up the station’s celebration of Women’s History Month with its 14th annual WZID 20 Outstanding Women event, honoring local women who have made significant contributions to the community.

The initiative began with nominations from listeners, leading to the selection of twenty women by a panel of judges. Highlighted for their exceptional community service, these women’s stories range from a 14-year-old who helped collect more than 1,000 suitcases for foster children to the co-founder of Swim With A Mission, who has raised more than $10 million for New Hampshire veterans.

Each honoree was featured on WZID, including personal appearances on New Hampshire in the Morning, to share their inspiring stories.

Saga Manchester Radio Group President/General Manager Lucy Lange said, “‘Make your mind up to become unstoppable’ seems to be the motto of this group of selfless New Hampshire women. This year’s collection of Outstanding Women and the 260 that preceded over the last 14 years are unstoppable. This recognition allows us to celebrate the dedicated, hard-working women behind the scenes who are selflessly giving back to our community.”

“This is probably the most impactful initiative we do each year,” added WZID Brand Manager Pat McKay. “These women are truly superheroes.”