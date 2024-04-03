In Southern Illinois, Another Z100 Picks Up $600k For St. Jude

Max Media’s New Country Z100 (WOOZ) in Marion/Carbondale, IL, recently celebrated its 30th Annual St. Jude Radiothon, achieving a record-breaking fundraising milestone by collecting $688,432.45, the station’s highest amount raised to date.

The event featured an auction that raised more than $55,000 by itself, setting another station record. WOOZ’s Quest for a Million Pennies also far exceeded the expectations set by its name, gathering a total of 5,242,139 pennies.

For three decades, the cumulative contribution from Z100 to St. Jude has reached an impressive $5,960,483, underscoring the community’s generous support for the children’s research hospital.

WOOZ Program Director Tracy McSherry-McKown told Radio Ink, “The Z100 and St. Jude staffs were completely blown away by the generosity of our listeners AND sponsors during our St. Jude Radiothon. We never dreamed the toteboard total for our Southern Illinois market could ever reach $688,432.45. It is very humbling & quite remarkable.”