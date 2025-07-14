OUT TODAY: These Are The 40 Most Powerful People In Radio

The July edition of Radio Ink Magazine is here, and with it comes the release of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio. Built from the ground up each year, this definitive list is more than a who’s who – it’s the industry benchmark for influence, leadership, and impact.

Alongside the rankings, honorees address three urgent issues facing the business: how to grow digital revenue without cannibalizing core radio, whether scale always wins in the era of deregulation, and how their companies are mentoring tomorrow’s leaders.

This issue also includes our Top 40 Advertisers, revenue data for the Top 40 Ownership Groups, and a full retrospective charting every honoree since the list’s 1996 inception.

What else will you find in July’s Radio Ink?

Lifetime Leadership Award: Randy Michaels

From his beginnings as on-air talent at WGR to a remarkable ascent into executive positions with Jacor Communications, Oak Hill Capital Partners, and the Tribune Company, to his current role as owner of Radioactive, LLC, Randy Michaels has had an incredible media career, and he’s not done yet! Our interview with Michaels touched on many topics, including:

How he got into radio as a college student.

The importance of making radio FUN.

The impact of corporate debt on radio programming quality.

The future of AM radio.

Leading Like Churchill

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti knows a thing or two about leadership. In her monthly column, Parenti lauds the example set by Sir Winston Churchill during World War II, when he led his nation through one of its darkest hours. Parenti points out how Churchill exemplified leadership (including his masterful use of the radio!) and encourages us all to take heed.

As Sir Winston himself said: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”

Put Down The Prompt

AI can be a useful tool, but it has its limitations. The Wizard of Ads, Roy Williams, explains the psychology behind writing ad copy for radio and notes how and why relying on AI to write copy falls flat. He demonstrates how the human factor is indispensable to effective copywriting.

Plus Exclusive Content From More of Radio’s Top Voices

John Shomby explores how to identify and overcome impostor syndrome, AI expert Dara Kalvort gives tips to cut out those nagging routine tasks, Grace Agostino shows radio sellers how to harness social media for prospecting, plus plenty more takes that will make you money.

You won’t read this on our website or anywhere else – you have to pick up your copy!

If you are already a print subscriber, your issue is on the way! Ensure that you never miss another issue: click here to subscribe! Already a subscriber? Renew your subscription or consider a gift subscription for a colleague or team member!