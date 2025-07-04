GKB’s 2025 Moser Radiothon Raises $163K for Wisconsin Kids

Good Karma Brands’ 2025 John Moser Children’s Radiothon wrapped on June 27 with a record-setting $163,218.43 raised for 15 local nonprofits helping kids in the Dodge County, WI, area. The 27-hour broadcast aired live on 95.3 WBEV and 1430 ESPN (WBEV-AM).

Good Karma Brands CEO Craig Karmazin announced the $163,218.43 result shortly after the Radiothon’s close, bringing the radiothon’s 28-year total to $2,979,337.12. Final contributions are expected to push the total even higher as donations continue to arrive.

Since its debut in 1998, the Radiothon has grown into a staple of community fundraising for the Beaver Dam region, engaging area businesses, listeners, and staff through on-air auctions, events, and sponsorships. This year’s programming lineup included the Dessert Auction, Cow Pies for Kids competition, the Radiothon Golf Outing, and a community brat fry held outside the stations’ studios in Beaver Dam.

Karmazin commented, “A big thanks to our partners…to our fans and everyone who helps makes this possible and especially our teammates for making this so special. What an amazing number that is the result of a year’s worth of effort.”