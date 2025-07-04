As Investigations Continue, CapRadio Projects Break-Even Year

Marking a pivotal moment in the Sacramento station’s efforts to stabilize after a high-profile financial crisis and leadership scandal, Capital Public Radio’s Board of Directors has approved a $12 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The NPR affiliate, licensed to California State University, Sacramento, projects both revenues and expenses at $12 million, with a $32,000 surplus forecast by June 30, 2026, per the Sacramento Bee.

That figure is less than two-thirds of the station’s projected revenue in 2021, before a failed downtown relocation project and alleged financial misconduct by former General Manager Jun Reina drove CapRadio into a $10 million shortfall. The station is currently under investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Reina, accused of misusing station funds on luxury travel and home renovations, has denied any wrongdoing in court.

The new budget reflects a streamlined, community-supported model and includes $3.2 million allocated for news production, $2.7 million for administration, and $356,000 to operate the CapRadio Live performance venue.

In June, Capital Public Radio confirmed the end of its management agreements with North State Public Radio and KHSU by 2026, leaving the future of the Chico, Redding, and Humboldt County public stations uncertain. CapRadio has overseen operations at NSPR since 2020 and KHSU since 2021 under agreements signed by Reina.

Ending those contracts will return control to the universities and save CapRadio an estimated $1.6 to $1.8 million annually.