Former NPR and Audacy Podcast Heads Added to NYPR Trustees

New York Public Radio has named a new Chair of its Board of Trustees, while also appointing three new board members, including the former Head of Podcasts at Audacy and a past President and CEO of NPR.

Boston Consulting Group Senior Advisor John Rose will now serve as Chair after serving as a trustee for three decades. In addition to his role at BCG, Rose is a co-founder of the syndicated data company Tenetic, serves as an executive advisor at Rockefeller Global Investment Banking, and sits on the boards of the Metropolitan Opera, Playwrights Horizons, and the Citizens Budget Commission.

Joining the board is Jenna Weiss-Berman, co-founder of Pineapple Street Studios and the former Head of Podcasts at Audacy. She now leads podcast development at Paper Kite Productions, the media company founded by Amy Poehler. She is joined by fellow newcomers Gary Knell, whose past leadership roles include stints as President and CEO of NPR, Sesame Workshop, and National Geographic; and Jeremy Kuriloff, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group.

NYPR also announced the appointment of two new Vice Chairs: author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anna Quindlen, and Carl Weisbrod, an expert in urban development and former Chair of the New York City Planning Commission.

New York Public Radio operates WNYC 93.9, WNYC Studios, classical WQXR 105.9, and Gothamist.

Rose remarked, “I’m honored to step into this new role as Chair at such a critical time for public broadcasting and to work alongside such a brilliant and dedicated group of leaders to protect and advance NYPR’s mission. Gary, Jenna, and Jeremy’s deep experience in the essence of what we do will be invaluable as we move into our 101st year, especially in the context of the challenges public media is facing right now.”

NYPR President and CEO LaFontaine Oliver said, “With his deep media and business experience and long tenure as a Trustee, John is the right person to steward the Board through this consequential moment for public broadcasting, as we face unprecedented threats out of Washington and rapid changes across the broader media industry.”

Oliver added, “The essential services we provide—trusted local news, cultural and educational programming, and free and accessible classical music—are needed more than ever. I’m thrilled to work with John, Anna, Carl, and our deeply talented new Trustees to secure our mission and serve our audiences.”