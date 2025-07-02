DeBella Returns to Help WMGK’s Veterans Radiothon Raise $121K

Beasley Media Group’s 102.9 WMGK wrapped its 19th Annual Veterans Radiothon on a high note, raising $121,004.36 in support of the Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia and featured the return of famed MGK personality and Radiothon founder John DeBella.

DeBella came back from retirement to lend his support for the day, alongside Philadelphia Phillies’ Director of Fun and Games John Brazer, with morning host Matt Cord. Kristen Herrmann and Tony Harris also helped lead the 12-hour effort with live interviews, special guest appearances, and donation drives.

The funds will go directly to the Veterans Multi-Service Center, which provides housing, employment services, and counseling to veterans across the Delaware Valley.

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President and Cluster Manager Paul Blake said, “We are incredibly grateful to our listeners, sponsors, and everyone who contributed to make this year’s Radiothon a success. Their generosity will make a real difference in the lives of local veterans.”