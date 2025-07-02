Scott Jennings Replaces Jack Posobiec in Salem Radio Lineup

The Jack Posobiec Show is leaving its live Salem Radio Network broadcast slot later this month, as the broadcast group makes way for The Scott Jennings Show, featuring the Republican strategist and former White House aide.

On July 14, Jennings will step into a new daily hour airing afternoons on Salem Radio Network and available on demand via the Salem Podcast Network. A former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush, he has worked on four presidential campaigns and is a senior political contributor for CNN. His forthcoming book, A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization, is due out in November and is already drawing attention for its insider perspective.

While Posobiec will remain with Salem, offering exclusive digital content through SPN, Jennings will share the former Dennis Prager Show timeslot with Charlie Kirk while Prager continues his recovery from a spinal cord injury.

Salem Media Group Senior Vice President Phil Boyce said, “Scott Jennings is a disruptor. He’s the Lone Ranger of the CNN panel, armed with facts and fearless in delivery. He doesn’t just survive in hostile territory – he dominates. Now, with a national platform on Salem, Scott becomes a daily fixture in the battle to save the country.”

Jennings said, “We’re going on offense. Every day, I’ll take calls, interview big names, and take the fight directly to the liberal machine. It’s time to bust the narratives and bring back some plain old common sense.”