After an Eventful First Half of 2025, Radio Ink Breaks for July 4

As the first half of 2025 closes, we’re looking back at one of the most consequential stretches in recent radio memory with C-Suite shakeups, FCC drama, escalating acquisitions, ad turmoil, and relentless reinvention. And the second half?

It’s poised to be even bigger.

From AM’s future to ownership caps and beyond, there will be plenty of fireworks to come – so enjoy some this weekend and get in some time with the people you love!

From regulatory battles and evolving AI policy to the return of NAB Show New York and the lead-up to one of the most anticipated election cycles in modern history, there’s no question that the coming months will shape the future of this industry for years to come.

Radio Ink will be off this Friday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. We’ll return with the Radio Wrap in your inbox Sunday morning and resume full coverage with Monday’s headlines.

We know it’s a busy weekend for radio, but take a well-earned break. Recharge. Celebrate. And get ready – because the story of 2025 is far from finished, and Radio Ink will be there for every twist, every win, and every story.

As always, thank you for your readership and support. We’ll see you next week.

– Your Friends At Radio Ink