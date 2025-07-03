Give Your Content’s Lifespan A Boost

I’m still surprised how many big-market shows, some in top 20 cities like San Diego, aren’t consistently posting their content on demand. One show hasn’t posted audio since November. That’s a missed opportunity.

Let’s be real: the audience has changed. We’re in a Netflix, YouTube, and podcast world. People expect to listen on their time, not yours. If you’re not there when they want you, they’ll find someone who is.

Think about it: if your content isn’t on demand, you’re asking listeners to adjust to you. But on-demand content adjusts to them.

In listener labs, even your biggest fans tell us they miss their favorite benchmarks, or they only catch part of the show before work. Many go back and listen later, often at work on their computers, phones, whatever’s handy.

On-demand content = ratings and marketing.

The PPM game is a game of inches. Every minute of listening counts. Post your full show—coded for Nielsen—on your station site. If you’re syndicated or have your own site, post it there, too. Nielsen gives you ratings credit for time-shifted listening within 24 hours.

Also: chop up those benchmarks and highlight moments. Post them to your website and social feeds. These clips can tease the full show, drive engagement, and bring in younger listeners—and they’re easy to monetize.

When a listener hears something great and shares it with a friend, you become part of their life.

Don’t sleep on video, either.

Short video highlights aren’t just nice to have—they’re essential now. They help grow your brand, build loyalty, and can lead to new revenue streams.

And yes, even in diary markets.

You won’t get ratings credit, but listeners still want easy access to your show. On-demand content boosts recall and works as free marketing. Social media makes your show discoverable to people who’ve never heard you live.

The bottom line:

If your content only lives on-air, it dies fast. On-demand gives your best stuff a longer life—and a bigger audience.

Thanks to consultant and talent coach Mike Donovan for his contributions to this blog.