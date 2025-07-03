Women To Watch: Danikha Edwards

Danikha Edwards is a radio and podcast producer and host whose work has consistently reflected her passion for storytelling and authentic connection. Today, Edwards is based in Los Angeles, where she works at SiriusXM as a Programming Producer.

With nearly a decade of experience in radio, podcasting, social media, and voice acting, she’s built a career on adaptability, innovation, and heart. Her voice has been featured in national campaigns for brands like Live Nation and Old Navy, further proving her versatility.

She serves as Lead Producer of The Nikki & Brie Show and also Programming Manager for SiriusXM’s Stars Channel and The Jeff Lewis Channel. In her role, she not only produces high-profile content but also oversees show development, talent coordination, and strategic programming decisions that shape listener experience across platforms

Edwards’ journey in the business began in Ventura County, where she started at Gold Coast Broadcasting. It was there that she first fell in love with radio, eventually producing and hosting Mambo on the Radio on KCAQ. But she didn’t stop there – she took on programming roles across formats like Rhythmic, Top 40, and Oldies, giving her a well-rounded understanding of the medium.

In 2020, during a time when personal stories felt more vital than ever, she launched the podcast Pulling Up, Facing Fears, focused on bold conversations and facing life’s uncertainties head-on.

Reflecting on her evolution in the industry, Edwards says, “What I’ve learned is that this business is always changing – from the way we listen, to how we advertise, to how audiences engage. It’s crucial to stay curious and stay learning.” This mentality has helped her thrive in a shifting media environment where streaming, podcasting, and on-demand content are constantly redefining the rules.

So what does it take to thrive in today’s fast-paced audio space? “You have to be adaptable, and you have to care,” she says simply. That authenticity and commitment to quality content are what make her stand out as an A+ talent in a competitive landscape.

Among her proudest accomplishments, Edwards highlights hosting morning radio in her hometown, producing an award-nominated podcast, and, most of all, bringing people together through her creativity and voice. “Those moments when someone reaches out to say a show helped them feel seen or understood—those are everything.”

While she doesn’t consider recent years as full of challenges, she acknowledges the adjustments—like relocating to a new city and working within new formats—as important growth milestones. “It’s been exciting to step into new spaces. I’ve learned so much just by saying yes to the unknown.”

Edwards believes the industry is missing out by not leaning further into niche content and hyper-personalized storytelling. “We need more live audience productions, visual integration, and live streaming, to reflect how content is really being consumed today. People want to connect on a deeper level, and we have the tools to make that happen.”

When it comes to AI, Edwards is optimistic. “I actually really love it! There are tools now that can clean up poor-quality audio or enhance visuals in seconds. That kind of efficiency frees us up to create more boldly and try new things.”

Her listeners value honest, relatable storytelling and guests who speak transparently about their lives. “They don’t want surface-level. They want to feel something. They want stories that resonate with what they’re living through.”

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, Edwards says there’s a lot on the horizon. “There’s so much more podcasting coming and a lot of fun ideas I can’t wait to bring to life. I’m energized by what’s next.”

Stay connected with Danikha Edwards on Instagram and TikTok: @danikha.rachelle