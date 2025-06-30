Tampa Bay Radio Rocker Jumping To Christian Music With Sale

Beasley Media Group has reached a definitive agreement to sell 98.7 The Shark (WPBB) to Educational Media Foundation, setting the stage for the Christian broadcaster’s K-LOVE network debut in the Tampa Bay radio market.

The transaction, announced Monday, is expected to close by the end of 2025 pending FCC approval and standard closing conditions. Upon completion of the sale, The Shark will switch to K-LOVE programming for the Tampa area. Michael J. Bergner brokered the transaction.

Beasley acquired the 98.7 FM frequency in 2014 from CBS Radio as part of a multi-station swap that included five other properties in the Tampa Bay area. The station rebranded as 98.7 The Shark in 2018, adopting a classic rock format.

The move continues EMF’s major expansion across the US with both its K-LOVE and Air1 brands. The group was most recently in the headlines for an attempted acquisition of St. Louis’s KDHX, which turned into a bidding war with another religious broadcaster.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “We’re excited to enter into an agreement with EMF on the sale of 98.7 The Shark. EMF’s longstanding commitment to delivering uplifting, family-friendly content aligns with the values of the community, and we’re confident they will make a meaningful impact as they enter this vibrant market.”

EMF CEO Tom Stultz commented, “After 43 years, it is truly a privilege and a blessing to finally be in Tampa. Our mission is to be a trusted source of compelling media linking people everywhere to the hope of Christ. We anticipate K-LOVE’s positive and encouraging Christian format will become a welcomed, safe place to land for listeners in this fantastic city.”