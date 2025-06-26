Women To Watch: Rena-Marie Villano; Voice of ‘The Woody Show’

Rena-Marie Villano is the voice of The Woody Show, syndicated out of iHeartMedia’s Alt 98.7 in Los Angeles. You may also recognize her from SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, WCHI/Chicago, KTBZ/Houston, KMYI/San Diego, KJEB/Seattle, WLLZ/Detroit, WMMS/Cleveland, and WLUM/Milwaukee, just to name a few.

She began her career in radio in 1990, at 17, in West Dover, VT, at WVAY. It was a small Smooth Jazz station near the ski resort of Mt. Snow.

For the next 15 years, she continued to work in small to medium radio markets that accommodated her active outdoor lifestyle, like Bozeman, MT; Jackson, WY; Boise, ID – with a focus on Triple A, Classic Rock, and Alternative Rock. In 2005, she became a full-time Voiceover Artist.

Since then, she’s gone on to be heard in radio and TV promos, film trailers, commercials, ADR, live announcing, narration, video games, and new media.

“I handle each station differently based on their format/branding and what the copy dictates,” explains Villano. “My Alternative stations want more edge and sarcasm. So, to build a solid list of clients, it takes time, perseverance, the right market conditions, and a willingness to learn and evolve through great coaching. It also takes an experienced, reputable representation team. My favorite saying is, ‘Drops wear down the stone, not by strength, but by constant falling.’ It’s been my guiding light and my reminder to keep persevering through slow times.”

“In the early years, I used pay-to-play sites like Voice123, and I brought my demo CDs to local ad agencies and post production houses who hired voice talent. For the last 20 years, I’ve mostly relied on my fantastic agents (CESD) and managers (Amplify Artists Group, Hoss Management) to send me opportunities, and I’ve done some light promotion through industry sites and social media. Nowadays, the opportunity landscape seems to be changing at light speed, doesn’t it? I really want to learn new tools, so I’ve been coaching with Corey Dissin. He’s legit, dynamic, and has great insights into LinkedIn and other marketing strategies.”

When it comes to being A+ talent for clients, Villano says, “Consistency is crucial! In radio, the imaging process moves quickly, sometimes through layers of approval. If a read is ‘off’ it can trigger a request for a re-read and delay a piece of imaging from being approved for air. For this same reason, I try to be as speedy as possible with my turnaround times. Also, I think a willingness to play and try new things in VO is always beneficial. Clients like that. Be willing to take direction! You’ll find new deliveries and sounds you didn’t know you had in you.”

When it comes to best training practices to become a successful VO artist, Villano says, “Work with reputable coaches and take classes. VO casting houses almost always have classes available for people who want to focus on commercial, or promo reads, or who want to learn how to develop character voices for working in animation, etc. – and getting to know them is smart because they can hire you. VO workout groups can also be extremely helpful in teaching you to hone your self-direction skills in the booth.”

“And ever since the pandemic, having a home studio is essential,” insists Villano. “That was very challenging for voice actors in the beginning. Even for longtime, successful Voice Actors who had been accustomed to recording auditions at their agencies and going into local studios for sessions. Luckily, resources like George Whittam from GeorgeThe.Tech were/are available to help talent tackle their technical needs, and as a result, I think it sharpened our industry. The business of radio continues to present a shifting landscape. Corporate downsizing, penny-pinching, conglomeration, the rise of AI – they all bring uncertainty. I just try to be flexible, communicate with my clients, bring my A game, and not take things personally.”

Listen for Villano’s current radio spots for Wrexham Lager and Domino’s, along with a pharmaceutical TV commercial.

In the future, she’s pondering animation. It’s the only thing in the industry she hasn’t really done yet.

Follow Rena-Marie Villano on LinkedIn, Instagram, online, and via management.