Nielsen: Radio Drives Auto Dealer Familiarity Where TV Can’t

As US auto sales rebound and dealer competition intensifies, Nielsen’s latest Scarborough research offers a sobering finding: brand awareness remains a major blind spot. For radio, this disconnect represents not a weakness but an enormous opportunity.

Despite the millions spent on advertising, over one-third of Americans still cannot name a single auto dealer, and even among those planning a purchase within the next year, 21% report no recall of any retailer.

So what should dealers do? Michael Katz, Nielsen Senior Client Solutions Executive, dug into Scarborough’s massive data set of over 330,000 annual consumer surveys covering 2,000 purchasing categories in the most recent Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group blog to find out.

His analysis underscores a fundamental truth familiar to experienced radio sellers: brand preference starts long before the buyer enters the showroom.

Katz points to what’s known as the 95/5 rule, developed by the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute of Marketing Science. It posits that, at any given time, only about 5% of consumers are actively in-market for any specific product, including cars. That leaves 95% of potential buyers who aren’t shopping today but eventually will. In other words: if a dealer only markets to in-market buyers, they’re speaking to a fraction of future revenue.

Where radio enters the conversation is its unrivaled capacity to build familiarity over time.

Nielsen’s analysis of Indianapolis market data offers a powerful illustration. In a campaign targeting auto intenders, a pure TV strategy reached 41% of potential buyers. But by shifting just 20% of that spend into AM/FM, reach jumped an additional 40%, at no extra cost, thanks to radio’s deep diffusion among light or non-TV viewers, who increasingly fall outside traditional video-driven ad models.

The Scarborough data also delivers a clear warning: 81% of buyers already knew the dealership they purchased from before they ever walked onto the lot. That familiarity drives purchase intent. For auto retailers, that means ad campaigns built solely on short-term sales events aren’t enough.

Radio, with its ability to entertain while it informs, becomes not just a reach medium, but a brand builder.