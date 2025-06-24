Today Is Broadcasters Foundation of America Giving Day 2025

Today marks the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Giving Day – a rallying call for the broadcast community to aid radio and TV professionals, past and present, facing severe financial hardship due to illness, natural disasters, or unforeseen personal crises.

Since 2007, the Foundation’s annual grant distribution has grown from $400,000 to nearly $2 million in 2024, a testament to the increasing demand—and the industry’s commitment to meet it. The Foundation supports a wide cross-section of the broadcast workforce, from programming and sales to engineering, traffic, IT, and management.

One of those recipients, former morning radio show producer Jamie Megargee, shared how vital that support was during one of life’s hardest chapters.

“After more than two decades in radio broadcasting, I faced a challenging period in my life that required me to step away from the career I loved to focus on my health. It was a time filled with uncertainty and emotional overwhelm, and I truly didn’t know what would come next. During that difficult time, the Broadcasters Foundation of America was there for me. Their support, kindness, and generosity gave me the stability I needed to heal and the space to rediscover my footing,” Megargee said.

“Because of their help, I was able to take care of myself without the added stress of financial strain, and eventually find a new opportunity that’s a better fit for this new phase of life. I will always be deeply grateful for the way they lifted me up when I needed it most. This foundation is a lifeline for so many, and I feel incredibly lucky to be one of them.”

Former NYC personality Doctor Dre from Hot 97 and Power 105 is another broadcaster who was helped through the Foundation when it mattered most.

Before Giving Day even officially began, Skyview Networks stepped forward with a lead gift. The company committed $10,000 to match employee contributions, providing early momentum for today’s drive.

In a message to Skyview staff, Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones emphasized the personal importance of the cause.

“I know there are people I have worked with over my career waking up today burdened by anxiety due to poor health or circumstances they could not have foreseen. They may be facing enormous health costs or have lost their home due to a natural disaster. For them, there is a resource. It’s a charity formed by broadcasters for broadcasters more than 50 years ago – the Broadcasters Foundation of America.”

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy added, “We are grateful to Steve and [Skyview Founder & Executive Chairman] Ken Thiele for their magnanimous corporate contribution to support the work of the Broadcasters Foundation. With support like this from the broadcast industry, the Broadcasters Foundation can continue to deliver much-needed aid to those in our business who need it most. We hope this match campaign inspires other organizations to find impactful ways to support our unique mission.”

Find out more about the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation in Radio Ink‘s conversation with Tim McCarthy last November HERE.

Donate to the BFOA HERE.