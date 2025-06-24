For Women, By Women, About Women

The Alliance for Women in Media wrapped the 50th Anniversary of The Gracie Awards last week with its annual Luncheon in New York. The Gracie Awards Gala was held last month (5-20) in Los Angeles. The Gala recognizes national content creators, while the Luncheon celebrates local and regional content creators.

They both acknowledge individuals who create content For Women, By Women, or About Women.

Named for Gracie Allen, of the comedy team Burns & Allen, the Gracies are awarded for those whose work is presented in Radio, Television, Podcasting, and Streaming. The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) itself will celebrate 75 years in 2026. The group was founded in 1951 under the name American Women in Radio and Television (AWRT) and has been dedicated to advancing women in media, connecting, recognizing, and educating women across the industry ever since.

AWM lifts women and shines a much-deserved spotlight on their work. The Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The organization pays particular attention to women who are making positive change and whose influence on women in media is overwhelmingly beneficial. If you visit the AWM website, it explains the purpose of the organization and acknowledges those who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career looks like.

Being a child raised in a female dominant household, working with two daughters and a wife who are also in media, and mentoring both women and men, I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Women in Media/Foundation, and as Co-Chair of the Gracie Awards with Annie Thomas Howell, Chief Communications Officer at Hallmark Media (The Hallmark Channel), and Heather Cohen, President of well-known talent agency The Weiss Agency.

The women in this group provide counseling, advice, and guidance that is beyond any benefit that I can provide as a man. I can be aware, but I have not experienced the challenges women in media face. What I can do, and actually do, is use my contacts, experiences, and knowledge to assist in accomplishing what AWM’s leadership sets out to do as priorities.

Helping where I can, and as directed, is where I get my joy. The journey is also about learning. I am a lifelong project, and being a part of the Alliance for Women in Media has taught me a lot about what I don’t know.

The leadership on the Board of Directors includes an amazing group of dynamic leaders who are driven to mentor, guide, and grow the careers of women in media and the opportunities for them. This group includes some of the most successful and highly recognized women in media. The access to such strong leadership is unparalleled.

The Alliance for Women in Media is an organization where women, and a few of us men, help further careers, lead, and inspire. The annual Gracie Awards Gala and Luncheon and the upcoming Gracies Leadership Awards (November 18) are at the highest profile of AWM’s annual events, but there’s so much more that comes from this organization.

The ongoing education from The Gracies Interview Series is itself a reason to be a part of this group. The AWM Member Network, The AWM Media Masterclass, access to the AWM Knowledge Center, and AWM Coaching (professional, executive, and leadership coaching), as well as being a Mentee or Mentor, are among the opportunities available for members.

You owe it to yourself, female or male, to visit the organization’s website and share with your staff and co-workers the information you find there. It’s especially valuable for those looking to grow their careers. There are few opportunities to learn from leaders at this level.

For Women, By Women, About Women. The Alliance for Women in Media.