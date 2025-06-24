Now Serving Trust On Aisle One

Every Saturday morning, like clockwork, I make my weekly trek to our local Trader Joe’s. I have insisted on doing some of our family shopping there, personally, since my first experience a few years back. If you’ve been to a TJ’s, you can relate.

A few weeks ago, a new Axios Harris Poll of 16,585 people nationwide named Trader Joe’s as the most trustworthy brand in the US, beating out other top contenders like Patagonia, Costco, and Toyota. No surprise here. If I were leading one station or a group of stations, I would make it a point for my entire staff, including on-air, to spend time in the nearest Trader Joe’s to learn what “most trustworthy” really means.

What does “trustworthy” mean? Being reliable and dependable. Being counted on to do what you say you will do.

Joe Coulombe (thus the name “Trader Joe’s) opened the first store in 1967 in Pasadena, California and has, since, grown to 530 stores in 43 states. Joe’s original vision was targeting “overeducated and underpaid” customers recognizing a demographic shift towards educated, well-traveled individuals, who weren’t necessarily wealthy, looking for unique and interesting products. In 1979, Aldi Nord owner and CEO Theo Albrecht bought the company as a personal investment for his family, but Joe’s vision would not change, and it hasn’t in all 58 years of existence.

Radio, are you paying attention?

What is the reason for Trader Joe’s “most trustworthy” title?

1. Target Audience

Joe Coulombe knew who he wanted to target, and that has remained the company’s focus.

This was not a demographic but a psychographic – a mindset and a lifestyle. Do you have a clear picture (and I mean “CRYSTAL” clear) of your target audience in that sense

2. Unique and Quality Products

The specific focus has always been on quality ingredients that don’t contain artificial flavors, food coloring, GMOs, or MSG. In other words, what the others weren’t doing matched with the target’s preferences.

Think about your station(s), the target, and what can make you unique. REALLY unique. Are you anywhere close to that? I have my list of special items I get there every week that I know I can’t get anywhere else.

3. Create a Unique Experience

They developed a fun, adventurous atmosphere with this crazy nautical theme that seems to have permeated the entire store. They hire those employees who have the personality for one-to-one connections and then train them to provide friendly and helpful customer service and encourage them to engage with customers. If you have ever asked a TJ’s employee where a specific item is, you have experienced this. They will not only walk you right to the product you need but also engage in a little conversation. I spent one morning in the store discussing Phillies baseball with an employee who saw my Phillies hat. Now I find myself talking with their employees weekly.

How deep can your staff connect with your listeners/clients? This is where I would recommend the in-store experience. Note the attitudes of customers. Their enjoyment just being there. What effect does your in-house culture have on your listeners/clients?

4. Strong Social Responsibility

Any unsold food items are donated to local food banks and communities in need. In the past year alone, Trader Joe’s donated $469 million of its unsold merchandise to non-profits nationwide. Think about the target audience, mindset, and lifestyle, and you can see why a large portion of their clientele is Gen Z and Millennials. They know what Trader Joe’s means to the community.

This is where radio shines, for the most part, but really examine what those community hot buttons are for your target audience (as we have described it here) and be relentless and consistent.

5. Build Loyalty

If you’re a TJ’s regular, you know about the “Fearless Flyer”, a weekly newsletter that educates customers about products and helps foster a sense of community. And now, they do a weekly podcast focusing on new developments/products in each store.

How involved are you with your listener database? (Assuming you do have one, of course). What are you doing to REALLY keep them interested?

Taking it down to the bottom line, an estimated average Trader Joe’s location was projected to have gross sales of $26,000,000 in 2024 – multiply that by 530 and see what you get. AND – They opened 34 new stores in ’24. So, if you’re wondering how all this “trustworthiness” adds up, there you have it.

See you in the produce aisle.