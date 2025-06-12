Cumulus’ Flashback Welcomes Matt Pinfield Back This Weekend

Iconic rock personality Matt Pinfield is continuing his full-scale radio comeback following a life-threatening stroke in January, as he returns to host the nationally syndicated radio program Flashback beginning this weekend, June 14–15.

Flashback, syndicated by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and produced in partnership with Benztown, is known for its blend of classic rock tracks with era-specific news clips, commercials, and cultural commentary. Pinfield, who originally joined Flashback 13 years ago, offers listeners insider stories and firsthand accounts drawn from his decades in the music industry.

During his absence, the show was helmed by Cumulus Atlanta’s 99X (WNNX) morning co-host Leslie Fram.

Pinfield first returned to Los Angeles’ 88.5 The SoCal Sound (KCSN) and was heard this week on KLOS in a tribute show to The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. He commented, “I am so excited to be back hosting my show, Flashback, and I am so proud to be here in my 13th year. I’m so grateful to be alive and back with my great family at Westwood One! Thank you to the amazing Leslie Fram, who has been covering for me since my stroke. I am getting better every day and am ready to be back on the air doing what I love.”

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips remarked, “The indestructible Matt Pinfield is one of the most beloved storytellers in Rock, and we are grateful to have him back in good form. We know doctors have characterized his recovery as ‘miraculous.’ Matt is a warrior, and a true friend to all music lovers.”