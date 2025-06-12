Salem Brings The Word To Miami With Twin Christian Talk AMs

Salem Media Group has launched a new Christian Teaching and Talk format in South Florida, its first such expansion in over a decade. With two AM signals and two FM translators, The Word Miami (WWFE-AM/WRHC-AM) spans eight counties and a coverage area of more than 7.5 million Floridians.

The launch brings a lineup of nationally recognized Christian teaching voices to the region, alongside local programming and news updates from Salem Radio Network News. Programs include Turning Point with David Jeremiah, Focus on the Family with Jim Daly, Grace to You with John MacArthur, and A New Beginning with Greg Laurie.

Local content includes Truths That Transform with Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Rob Pacienza, a show originally created by D. James Kennedy.

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella commented, “This is more than a station launch – it’s a calling fulfilled. Miami has long been underserved by strong, consistent Christian broadcast content. Salem was called to fill that gap. This expansion is a bold step in our mission to proclaim the Good News through every available channel.”

Salem Media Group SVP of National Programming & Ministry Relations Christopher Gould said, “We are deeply committed to planting the flag of biblical truth wherever we can. This isn’t just business, it’s ministry. Miami is a global city, and we are honored to bring the Word of God to it more consistently and powerfully than ever before.”