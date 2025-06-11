Bienvenidos al Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 en Houston

Today, it is Radio Ink’s great honor to welcome Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 to Houston — a city where Spanish-language radio’s roots run deep. From Magnolia Park to the historic Second Ward, this city pulses with energy from generations of Latino listeners.

This is a town of superstars like Selena Quintanilla, broadcast pioneers like René Cárdenas, and history-making frequencies such as “La Voz Latina” KLVL-AM, which first signed on in 1950 to serve Gulf Coast immigrants who found in its signal both companionship and a cultural lifeline.

Houston feels like the right place to gather in a turbulent year. This community has weathered hurricanes, oil busts, and demographic sea changes not by retreating, but by transforming adversity into opportunity, weaving tradition into evolution. That same resilience powers our industry as it reinvents revenue models, explores AI production tools, and reasserts radio’s place at the center of Hispanic life.

We gather to salute the 2025 Medallas de Cortez honorees – programmers, sellers, marketers, engineers, and managers – alongside names like Alex López Negrete, who proved decades ago that authentic storytelling and cultural insight drive both ratings and ROI.

We also anticipate red-hot keynotes from strategists like Peter Remington, leaders like José Cancela and Radio Ink’s 2025 Executive of the Year, SBS CEO Raúl Alarcón, as well as the many panels offering timely takes from top names.

So welcome to Houston: where past meets present, where innovation crackles through every frequency, and where the Hispanic voice has always been, and will continue to be, heard loud and proud.

¡Bienvenidos!

