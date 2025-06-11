Jones To Lead NAB Joint Board; Beasley EVP Elected Radio Chair

After a tenure as NAB Radio Board Chair, Westwood One President Collin Jones has been chosen by his peers to serve as Chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors, adding advocacy duties for radio and TV during the NAB’s 2025 executive committee elections.

Jones, who is also Cumulus Media EVP of Corporate Strategy and Development, succeeds Nexstar Media Group Chairman and CEO Perry Sook, who will remain on the executive committee as immediate past joint board chair.

Filling Jones’ spot as Chair of the NAB Radio Board is Beasley Media Group EVP and General Counsel Chris Ornelas.

Additional leadership posts include Mel Wheeler Inc. President Leonard Wheeler as first vice chair, Salem Media Group President of Broadcast Media Allen Power as second vice chair, and Urban One Audio Division co-President Eddie Harrell as major group representative on the NAB Radio Board.

It was previously revealed that the NAB Radio Board would be adding three new members, including two from Audacy’s new executive team.

Among those newly elected is Commonwealth Broadcasting Vice President and COO Dale Thornhill, who will represent District 5 (West Virginia and Kentucky). Audacy Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Michael Dash joins the board as the new representative for District 3 (Pennsylvania). Additionally, Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner has been appointed to represent District 16 (Colorado and Nebraska), succeeding former Audacy General Counsel Andrew Sutor.

All other members up for reelection in 2025 were confirmed for new terms.

The lineup will help steer NAB policy and advocacy efforts as the industry confronts regulatory debates over issues such as spectrum policy, AM radio access, and advertising rules.