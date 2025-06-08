SiriusXM Begins Full Week of US Open Coverage from Oakmont

SiriusXM will serve as the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the 125th US Open Championship, providing shot-by-shot coverage across all four days of play, June 12–15, from Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh.

Live coverage will begin with the first tee time at approximately 7a ET on Thursday and Friday and continue through the conclusion of play. Weekend broadcasts will start at 10a ET on Saturday and Sunday and run through the final hole. If a playoff is required after 72 holes, SiriusXM will offer full coverage of every stroke.

The broadcasts will be available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide via SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio channel.

The commentary team will include Taylor Zarzour and Brian Katrek as lead voices, with analysts Steve Melnyk and Brendon de Jonge. Three-time U.S. Open Champion Hale Irwin will join the weekend coverage to offer expert insights during Saturday and Sunday rounds.

Fred Albers, Emilia Doran, Andres Gonzalez, John Maginnes, and Carl Paulson will report from the course, while Jason Sobel will provide commentary and conduct player interviews. Each day will conclude with a two-hour wrap-up hosted by Gary Williams.

Programming during US Open Week will also feature original talk shows hosted by current and former competitors. 2009 US Open Champion Lucas Glover will host a live episode of The Lucas Glover Show on Tuesday at 8a ET as he prepares to compete in his 17th US Open. New episodes of The Rocco Hour, hosted by 14-time US Open competitor Rocco Mediate, will air Monday and Tuesday at 7p ET.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “Our SiriusXM U.S. Open broadcast team does an extraordinary job of bringing listeners inside the ropes at one of the best events in golf. Well before the opening round, fans have SiriusXM to prepare them for the Championship with in-depth analysis of the course, the field and the latest news from the week. Then once the first tee shot is in the air and through the finish, our hosts and analysts are calling the action throughout the day, ensuring our audience won’t miss a moment.”