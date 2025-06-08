Bellingham’s KAFE 104.1 Helps Send 68 Foster Kids to Camp

Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1‘s This Morning team from the PNW Media Group raised more than $23,000 during its annual Drive By Giving event on May 2, ensuring that 68 foster children can attend Royal Family Kids Camp this summer.

For more than 30 years, the Bellingham, WA-based radio station has hosted the charitable broadcast live from outside a local drive-through coffee stand, with listeners and passersby stopping to donate. The campaign supports Royal Family Kids Camp (RFK), a week-long overnight camp experience for children ages 6 to 11 in the foster care system.

KAFE 104.1 hosts Patrice Valentine, Dave Walker, Allan Fee, and Scotty VanDryver rallied the community throughout the live broadcast to meet their goal of sending an entire camp of kids to RFK, with local businesses aiding in the fundraising effort.

RFK Camp provides children who have faced abuse, neglect, or abandonment with a safe, supportive environment designed to create positive, life-changing experiences. Organizers and station hosts said the success of the campaign reflects the deep commitment of the Bellingham community to uplifting children who have endured difficult starts in life.

KAFE 104.1’s Scotty VanDryver said, “The support of the community is a huge part of Drive By Giving. Listeners and businesses know they are helping these kids that have had a rough start to life. We’ve seen firsthand the difference Royal Family Kids makes in these children’s lives, helping give them the support and confidence they need as they grow up.”

Royal Family Kids representative Andrea Ketchum commented, “What makes [RFK camp] different from the other camps is we have a community that 100% gets it, and they want to make a difference in the lives of foster kids…We could never have done this if KAFE wasn’t so on board.”