‘The Financial Exchange’ Joins SiriusXM’s Business Radio Channel

The Financial Exchange with Michael Armstrong and Chuck Zodda is taking its next major step in syndication, with the business news program set to debut nationally at middays on SiriusXM’s Business Radio after nearly 15 years on terrestrial radio.

The show launched in 2010 as a one-hour segment on iHeartMedia Boston’s WRKO-AM and has grown across 14 New England stations in regional syndication. Hosts Michael Armstrong and Chuck Zodda focus on real-time financial news, interviews with analysts and CEOs, and market commentary impacting Boston and New England, while also covering national economic trends and corporate headlines.

Money Matters Radio Chief Operating Officer Jason Wolfe said, “I’m thrilled to have The Financial Exchange join the superb lineup on Sirius XM’s Business Radio Channel. In a world where listeners have numerous ways to consume the content they love the most, adding an incredible brand like Sirius XM will help us expand our reach to a new audience that we’re excited to be a part of. We can’t wait to get started.”