Tejano Radio Veteran Jesse “Hollywood” Rios Dead at 56

Tejano and Latin radio personality Jesse “Hollywood” Rios died unexpectedly at the age of 56. Rios, born Jesus Carlos Arce, began his radio career at 16 years old while attending Eastwood High School in El Paso, working overnight shifts at XZOL Radio Sol 860 AM.

RadioFX, where Rios served as a freelance sales representative, confirmed his passing late last week.

His passion for radio took him to top Hispanic and Latin stations across San Antonio, Houston, Tucson, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. At RadioFX, Rios was known not only for his sales contributions but for his mentorship and his role in championing Hispanic-focused content and innovation within the industry.

RadioFX CEO John Wanzung said, “Jesse was more than a colleague; he was a cherished member of the RadioFX family. His passion for Hispanic radio and commitment to excellence left an indelible mark on our organization and the industry at large.”