Lowry Named MediaCo SVP of Audio Sales as Multiplatform Grows

MediaCo is sharpening its focus on radio and audio sales as part of a broader multiplatform growth plan, promoting Danny Lowry to Senior Vice President of Audio Sales in a newly restructured executive lineup to expand revenue in both national and local markets.

Lowry, a 27-year veteran of radio and multimedia sales, will now oversee national audio revenue strategy. He previously led MediaCo’s radio sales teams in Dallas and Houston, and earlier served as General Manager for Univision Austin before heading the company’s National Radio division, where he was responsible for 62 stations in 16 markets.

At the same time, MediaCo has elevated Brian Fisher to Senior Vice President of Video Sales and hired Luis Fernández-Rocha as Senior Vice President of Local Video Sales. Fisher will oversee video advertising across MediaCo’s linear TV and streaming portfolio. His background includes leadership roles at Turner Broadcasting, Tribune Media, Bloomberg Media, and Disney ABC Television Network, where he played a role in launching one of the industry’s first network streaming platforms.

Fernández-Rocha joins the company after more than two decades at TelevisaUnivision, where he held multiple senior roles driving Hispanic media revenue and local market expansion.

Interim MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez commented on the appointments, stating, “Brian, Danny, and Luis are accomplished leaders who bring passion, expertise, and a deep understanding of the audiences and advertisers we serve. Their leadership will be crucial as we drive the next phase of growth across our audio and video platforms.”

Radio properties remain a core pillar of that growth strategy. MediaCo’s 2025 roadmap includes launching a 24/7 HOT 97 FAST channel, expanding live and interactive programming on EstrellaTV, and deepening engagement with Black and Hispanic audiences through free, ad-supported content distributed via radio, video, and live events. The company also plans to form new monetization partnerships targeting both streaming and local advertising markets.