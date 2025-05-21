Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: A Dump For Dear Ole Dad

Contests, features, and events are obviously the crux of our promotional efforts, but we can often lose sight of the things that don’t pop up on a calendar. “Weather events” would be at the top of that list.

If you asked me to compile a top ten list of best promotions, perhaps only three would be contests. Peppered throughout the list would be the times that a station or cluster reacted quickly and decisively when something like that occurred. St. Louis got hammered by an F4 last Friday, and Don Williams and Foxy 106.9 lived up to their license by literally becoming the basecamp for recovery efforts.

Running off a generator, they provided nonstop info to the community and helped to spearhead cleanup and repair activities. Great stations lead. And that’s what they did.

It doesn’t have to necessarily be in your market, either. 102 Jamz in Greensboro has been #1 in the format for 36 years, and their defining moment was their response to Hurricane Andrew in Miami.

We have licenses, and to miss an event in your market like this would be egregious.

Next scheduled events up? Memorial Day, Summer, and Father’s Day on June 15.

And now, on to the Dumpage with… Father’s Day.

Dadgets As done by 93Q in Syracuse last year. Send in a photo of your dad with all of his tools and other gadgets.

Hot Dad Dance Party Hot 99.1 in St. Johns had listeners submit pics of thedad in the house, dancing, for fabulous prizes.

WTFathers Day A minor league ball team in Florida gave out EPT Tests to people coming to the game on Father’s Day.

Daddy’s Report Card From Mike Miller at iHeart in Baltimore, where he suggested having a printable report card on your site or social media with categories like:

Your Hugs

Bathroom Etiquette

Cooking Skills

Dancing Skills

Driving Skills

Fashion Sense

Stepfather’s Day As done by AMP in Calgary.

Statute Of Limitations A listener calls in and says something bad they did as a kid and never told their dad about. The audience decides whether enough time has passed for the kid to be able to call and confess to the father.

Remember The Time From BJ O’Hare at Kiss 103.9: the caller tells you something that was a huge memory for them as a kid, then you call dad to see if he remembers it. Example: the time the kid threw a tantrum at K-Mart, or the time she had a choir concert and dad didn’t show up, or the time she got stung by a bee and he held her and told her it was okay. It’s pretty cool and something everyone can relate to.

Because Of Dad, I Do The Opposite A morning show topic from Frankie C at 97.1 ZHT in Salt Lake City, where he used his father’s obsession with an orderly garage and tool room as an example of how he’s now a slob with his stuff.

Father Factor Put five dads (plus kids) in the studio the Friday before Father’s Day. Ask them some kind of dad-related trivia question. The winner stays in the studio, and the other four have to leave. The bit? They have to do something that it is traditional for parents to warn their kids never to do, to win. Like shove a pea way up their nose. They have 30 seconds to do it before they’re eliminated and the next dad comes in.

Doppledaddies Done by Matt and Sherri at Hot in Sudbury. Listeners submit photos of dads and their sons for a voting gallery.

Done It As A Dad Men confessing to lies that come with being a parent, like maybe stretching the truth to get their kid onto a team. Or taking the blame for something that broke at a store.

“I Love You!!” Also from Sudbury: Matt and I once did a bit with my dad. I told Matt how my dad doesn’t say “I love you” back on the phone. He’s just an old school no emotions tough guy. We called him and I proved my point. “Okay bye I love you dad!” “Okay Sherri bye” “Dad, love yah!” “Haha Bye Sherri!” You could find listeners with dads like mine and use it as a challenge for the show or other listeners how long it would take a dad to say I Love You back.

Bother Your Father The 2025 version would have a sonogram photo that girls could post to their dad’s Facebook.

Over-Protective Fathers Day How is this not genius?

Breaking Dad As done by Wild in Tampa. Lots of fun imaging.

Father’s Day Formal Father/Daughter dances are always huge, as evidenced by the Instagram and Facebook coverage. If a station hosted one, it would be large.

Draw Dad Done by Johnny and Cari at Hot 96.7, where they got little kids to draw crayon impressions of their fathers. It was “aw!” inspiring.

Father Mows Best What could possibly be more photogenic than lawnmower races?

Father Mows Baseball Best This came up at a brainstorming session. The concept was to have one dad mow Coors Field before a Rockies game. And have him honored before the crowd. 97 Rock in Buffalo did something like this when they had a dad mow the lawn seats at Darien Lake before a Tom Petty concert…and he got to take the mower home.

DJs Mow Best Maybe the best Fathers Day promotion of ’15. Orlando and the airstaff went and did yardwork for dads.

If You Have NASCAR Tickets The Dads In Drag Race from Hot in Sudbury where men in heels raced for a home theater system and 42-inch TV.

Turn That Noise Down Once upon a time, Kiss in Dallas had iPod Nanos to give away, so they had the idea of imaging them under a weekend theme: Give your father what he really wants… your silence. Listen to your music on your new Nano from Kiss FM.

Fearless Fathers A station in Portland did this for Taylor Swift tickets. It was basically a version of Dads In Drag. Could also be done with men overcoming phobias to win stuff for their kids.

iPad For Your Dad Done in Portland. Kids won their Father’s Day presents for their dads.

Imaging I have tons and tons. Ask.

Googlizing Just as a lot of you tweaked the sites with photos of famous moms, having Dr. Huxtable, Dan Conner, Ward Cleaver, and Martin Sheen would be great.

Hot Dads Done as a voting gallery by KDWB. Done as a beauty pageant on The Zoo at KLUC where adult film uberstar Kayla Kleavage was one of the judges. Obviously, this offends me. AMP in Detroit did it and ensured TV coverage by making sure a news anchor was one of the contestants. The next year, KLUC did the opposite.

He’s With The Band I did a Father’s Day cookoff (judged by local barbecue chefs) when I was at Wild in San Francisco. What if you did something similar, and the winning dad gets to cater your next station concert? Cook food for all the acts. Hang out backstage all day. Go home with a Hank-Hill-sized grill. What dad wouldn’t think this was the coolest of the cool?

Grill Your Dad Give men lie detector tests: “Dad, when you were in college, did you smoke marijuana and have pre-marital relations with mom?”

On-Air Vasectomy The goal of Promotions is to stand out. If everyone is doing the warm and fuzzy thing, then this would certainly be different. Done by KSON in San Diego for Spay Day in February.

Vasectervention I’m proud, honored, and humbled to report that Mix in Boise did this in 2010. A guy got ambushed by Mike, Kate, and his wife at work, was loaded into a limo and sent off to get snipped. He returned with a bag of frozen peas to keep him comfortable.

Booty Camp That’s the name of the “teach dad to strip” annual promotion they did at Alice/Denver. It’s huge. The dads, once they’ve gone through school with male strippers, perform at a big outdoor venue downtown.

Deployed Dads Working with the local base’s FSO, arrange for dads and their kids to get some video chat time. For the young kids left behind, see “Surrogate Dad” below.

Bad Dad Fashions Jerry Springer has made a career of taking people and giving them makeovers. One of the stations plans to have listeners post photos of embarrassing dads’ fashions, and the audience will vote on who will get madeover. Another station plans on taking dads around on a bus, with a fashion coordinator and a credit card.

Rad Dads Have listeners submit photos of their dads with the hair and fashions they had when they were their age. My friend Michele’s dad was a motorcycle racer. RAD!!!!!

Freak Out Your Father What dad wouldn’t be freaked out by going out clubbing with his daughter? There’s a bit here. And it was done by Power 96 in Miami.

Father’s Day Freak Out As done by Hot in Ottawa. I have the audio. Girl called her dad and said something like she was in porn. I played “dad” in 2009 at Fly in Albany. Phone blew up with people concerned I was going to beat my trampy kid.

Extreme Comb-Over From the Morning Rush at Fly 92. Photos submitted. You get the idea.

Father’s Day Hair Away As done by 93Q in Syracuse. Waxing. I don’t have a weak stomach, but this was hard to look at.

Father’s Day Price Is Right I just like the idea of men doing pricing games for stuff like Summers Eve and Massengill.

“Hey Dad! I’m In Jail” A great Was (Not Was) song that you could use for imaging

The Moment Of Teenage Truth Fly in Albany had moms hooking their kids up to a voice stress analyzer and quizzing them. Kids won prizes for each truthful answer. Totally could be done with dads and their daughters.

You’re Not The Father’s Day As done by KHTT in Tulsa with DNA testing.

Deadbeat Dads As a weekend contest, give away prizes and then refuse to award them.

Dead Beat Dad Pinata Done by Y-94 in Fargo.

We’ll Pay Your Child Support Done at Clickhop in Ft. Wayne. Large.

Trading Garages The name explains everything. Would be very funny.

More Power To Your Poppa KSFM in Sacto did this in 1998 and had fathers calling in when they heard a power tool to win dinner and a power tool of their own from Home Depot.

Drive Your Dad Batty A Laura Daniels name from her tenure at B-95 in Albany, where they sent a bus of men and their kids to a Yankees game.

DILF This would be the male-parental unit version of MILF. Dave Ryan at KDWB in Minneapolis did this and had people vote at kdwb.com.

Dads I’d Like To Frame Same concept, but the winning dad got a session of family photography from a client at K-Rock in St. Johns.

Bother Your Father Andrew Fleming did this when he was at The Zone in Sacramento. This contest of his had kids conferencing with their dads, who didn’t know they were on the air. The premise: they had 30 seconds to get their dad to blow his top

Totally Embarrassing Weekend To win Father’s Day-related prizes, kids called in with stories of horribly humiliating things that their dads had done to them when they were younger.

True Confessions Weekend This was at The Beat in Austin, where kids won oil changes and other auto maintenance prizes for their pops by calling in and confessing on the air to something that they’d never, ever told their dad.

Take Him Out To The Ball Game Here’s a real slice of Americana. If you’ve got a baseball team in town (pro, AAA, whatever) and they’ve got a game on June 15, you’ve got your promotion. Reserve a section in the stands and give away Family Packs of tickets to deserving dads. Instead of doing Family Four Packs (which suck, by the way), make sure that the family gets enough tickets for everyone; remember there are a lot of families that have more then four members.

Do a contest on the air that’s similar to a lot of the Mother’s Day promotions. Have people call in and tell about their favorite memories of their dad, or the sacrifices that he made to spend quality time with his kids. The hourly winners should get tickets, plus hot dogs, sodas, and peanuts for everyone. Arrange with the team for the father who was the subject of the most tear-jerking call to get to throw out the first pitch and be recognized as the (Your Station) Father Of The Year. See if you can host a barbecue in the stadium parking lot for all the winners before the game.

102 Jamz in Orlando did this at a AAA franchise, and before the game, kids could go out on the field and play catch with their fathers.

Father’s Day Cook Off Dads are often quite proud of their prowess with the barbecue grill. Why not let them show it off? Get Sales on this and have them hook up with a grocery store chain to provide meat and buns. Your GSM will know about avails coming down for things like charcoal, pickles, ketsup, seasoning salt, barbecue sauce, and other related cookout items. This could actually become a fairly big money maker for the station. Have kids call and nominate their fathers as being Master Chefs and enter them in the competition. All the food that gets cooked can be sold at $(your dial position) a plate for charity. Maybe Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Get a hardware store or someone like Sears to donate a grill for the winner. Print up really tacky barbecue aprons for everyone.

Day Off From Yardwork A good prize for any Best Dad contest you have would be a day out on the river/lake/ocean fishing while a team of trained professionals (or even your morning show) come in and mow, thatch, trim, weed, replace and all those other verbs that have applications to working in the yard. It might also be nice to take his car in for a lube, oil and tune-up, plus a complete wash and wax with detailing.

Father’s Day Fishing Is there a charter service in town that’ll take some dads and their kids out for a day on the water? Have everyone meet for an early breakfast and then head out for a day of bonding and angling.

Surrogate Dad I’ve done this several times before, and it’s been huge each time. The concept is for the airstaff to take a group of kids from single-parent families to a day at the theme park or a ball game. Call me for details. Half our stations have done this at one time or another, and it’s proverbially massive. Hot in Memphis did this in ’99, and V-103 in Atlanta is one of the other stations that’s tackled this extremely warm and fuzzy promotion.

Laziest Father In America Have kids nominate their dads for this auspicious title. Then get the nominees out to a mall or similar high-visibility location for the competition. You could have events like these:

The Lawnmower Stare – The father who can stare the longest at a lawnmower without moving, blinking, or flinching, wins this event.

The Beer Can Toss – From a fully reclined position in a La-Z-Boy chair, the father must throw an empty beer can over a floor lamp into a wastebasket on the other side of the room.

Speed Channel Surfing – While he’s still in the La-Z-Boy, the emcee will throw out the names of TV shows and the father must quickly search the channels with his remote control to find that program, ie: “CPO Sharkey” on the Spanish Channel. This is a timed event.

These are just a few of the ideas for events that you could hold at this Olympic-style competition. The Laziest Father could win a La-Z-Boy chair, big screen TV, a mini-fridge so that he won’t have to go all the way to the kitchen to get a fresh beer, and lawn service for the rest of the summer. KRTR did this and called it the Couch Potato Triathlon. In ’98, Power 102/El Paso gave away a La-Z-Boy with a remote control doohickie that you wear on your wrist like a watch. The Beat in Austin turned this into an Olympiad and did this in a fitness club parking lot last year.

Dad’s Olympics KUBE has done this before. Participating dads do stuff like Speed Diaper Changing and Stroller Races. This has been really fun and very press-able, ie: it generates media attention. You could also make them do yard work and workbench kinds of contests. A lawn mower and/or power tools would be a great Grand Prize.

Dadiators A name from Schulte and Swann at KZIA/Cedar Rapids. Dad’s battle each other for fabulous prizes.

Bless Be The Ties That Bind Us Dads always get ties when it comes to gift giving. Print up some of your own station ties for on-air giveaway; if they’re going to get ties, they may as well be yours. On Monday, the 16th set up in a busy location and do a Tie Exchange. Start with ten that you’ve purchased and swap them for ones that dads got the day before.

Father’s Day Open Here’s a promotion with some balls. Host a father and son/daughter golf tournament at a local course. Have golf shirts made up for the events, and be sure to get logoed balls. You do the same concept, but at a miniature golf course for dads and younger children.

Pimp Your Poppa If your market hasn’t been pimped to death, this name could apply to any number of contests that take dads and get them fashion-ized. Also, how many kids are embarrassed by their dad’s car? You could do the MTV bit. Give them the coolest dad around.

Pamper Your Poppa This could be the theme of any weekend giveaway geared towards Fathers Day. In ’93, Z-90 did a prize pack with an ugly tie, cheap cologne, and a pair of tickets to see the Padres. All the winners met before the game for a tailgate party. What other prizes would fit into this? How about car wax, a bowling ball, a lawn chair, a subscription to Sports Illustrated, and a romantic weekend with mom away from the house? One station did $193 worth of meat plus a grill and charcoal. The list is endless.

Props To Your Pop Another get-on-the-air-and-tell-dad-how-great-he-is bit.

Music Dad Hates Done by Now in SFO where the imaging stated: “This weekend we are playing music your dad hates, giving away tickets to concerts that your dad really hates, from the station that your dad really, really hates”

Dad-O-Lies These are the sayings that you’d hear throughout your childhood. Mancow once did Dysfunctional Dad-O-Lies of his own. Someone would call and say, “My dad used to always say, ‘Close the door, I’m not paying to heat the neighborhood” and Mancow would respond with something like, “Oh yeah, I got that one too. My favorite was ‘Get out of your sister’s drawers and stop wearing her clothes, you little bastard!’ Did anyone’s dad ever use that on them? (Stunned silence in the studio), Um, well, mine never did either, but I knew some kids whose fathers did.”

First Father Of Fathers Day Be at a hospital at midnight on the 15th with a box of cigars to await the arrival of the first baby, and thus the first father of Fathers Day. Offer a limo ride home to the “winning family.” Throw in some No-Doz, diapers, and a crib.

Dad-i-cations Open up the phones all weekend and let people call in and send out songs to their dads. Or, you could designate a phone line and have people call in and record them the week before. The station could then call back and let them know when it will run so they can alert the whole family and get them all listening. You could even provide the people whose dadi-cations ran, with a CD of it as it ran on the air. Done by 94.9 in Cincinnati with scrolling dad-i-cations on their website.

Father’s Day Challenge Another idea from KUBE, this is great if you’ve got a remote or appearance that weekend, that’s in search of a hook. Set up some athletic equipment like a basketball hoop, a putting green, etc., and have the kids take on their dads in various activities.

Free Barbecue Wild 107 did this at a park in Hayward. There were family games like sack races, and of course, the free barbecue. It was pretty large and the station even brought out an artist to perform.

Cute Audio From Little Kids If you’ve got a jock who’s particularly fond of hanging out at playgrounds and daycare centers, send him out to capture some audio from the kids talking about how great their dads are. If you’re diabetic, this’ll just about kill you.

Big Boy Toy Show One of the stations did a one-day outdoor expo of boats, cars, and other assorted “toys” for the grown-up male. You could get pool tables and other rec equipment too. I love the name.

A Father’s Day Sticker Stop KSFM did this in ’97. It was one of their mega-sticker events but all of the prizes were “themed” towards dads with all the people who came and got stickered, in the running for a La-Z-Boy and a big screen TV.