FOX Sports Radio Gets 24/7 Home In Palm Springs

On January 30, a Class B AM radio station serving the Coachella Valley of California adopted a Sports Talk format. Now, it is embracing the full 24/7 schedule of syndicated programs delivered via FOX Sports Radio.

Arrington Broadcasting LLC’s KFSQ-AM is now calling itself “FOX Sports 1270 AM,” and the station is targeting the Palm Springs, Calif., market.

The weekday lineup features the network’s signature programs, including “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” “The Doug Gottlieb

Show,” “Covino & Rich,” “The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin

Washington,” “The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon” and “The Ben Maller

Show.”

Station owner Brian Arrington commented, “We’re proud to welcome FOX Sports 1270 AM to the Coachella Valley. It’s an exciting moment to bring some of the biggest names in Sports Talk right here to Palm Springs. From high school standouts to local legends, we’re here to celebrate and elevate our community.”