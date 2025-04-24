Here’s The ‘Oregon Radio Station of the Year’

Elkhorn Media Group’s flagship radio station has been awarded the Oregon Radio Station(s) of the Year award by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

Getting the accolade is KCMB-FM 104.7, serving the La Grande, Ore., market, where KCMB is joined by three Elkhorn siblings. It is the only locally owned and operated radio group in the area of rural Eastern Oregon.

The award is issued to a radio station or stations are on the forefront of community service and localism in their markets. It also recognizes stations who are leading the way in the Oregon radio broadcast industry.

“We are immensely proud to honor this station for their exemplary contributions to the field of radio broadcasting, serving Baker, Union and Wallowa Counties in Eastern Oregon,” the Oregon Association of Broadcasters said. “Their commitment to excellence is truly unmatched from their annual Food Drive to their Toy Drive, and many other worthwhile causes in-between. Their dedication to serving their listeners, marketing partners and giving back to the region is truly exceptional.”

The honor comes as Elkhorn Media Group Stations KJDY-AM & FM and “News102” in John Day and KZHC-AM & FM in Burns were awarded Oregon Radio Station(s) of the Year Awards by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters in 2023.