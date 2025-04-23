Corus Executive Chair Will Retire At End of May

Corus Entertainment, the Toronto-based company that owns radio stations across Canada including those under the “Global News” brand, is preparing to say farewell to its Executive Chair. This will see Heather Shaw retire from her position on May 31.

Shaw will remain on the company’s Board of Directors as a non-executive chair.

Shaw has served as Executive Chair since the creation of Corus in September 1999. In the words of co-CEO Troy Reeb, “Heather has been an important part of Corus’ history, helping to steward the company through significant milestones and an ever-changing industry. We are appreciative of her commitment to Corus and of her long career in media leadership.”

Fern Belisle, Co-Chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee, added, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Heather for her many contributions to the Board and to Corus over the past 26 years. While we wish her all the best on her retirement as Executive Chair, we look forward to continuing to serve together on the Board.”

In addition to the Corus Board, Shaw remains a director of several private companies including the Shaw Family Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded in 1970, and Managing Director of The Shawana Foundation, a Calgary-based philanthropic organization.