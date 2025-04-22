WSM Taps RadioFX for New Mobile App in Centennial Celebration

RadioFX, a mobile app developer for radio stations, has teamed up with one of the world’s most famous Country radio stations as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of broadcasting live from Music City USA.

The collaboration between RadioFX and WSM-AM 650 in Nashville is designed to “enhance listener engagement, elevate audience experiences, and drive revenue growth through cutting-edge digital solutions.”

How so? WSM-AM (not to be confused with separately owned and operated WSM-FM in Nashville) will implement RadioFX’s platform as part of a station app reboot.

The new app will give WSM-AM’s digital audience access to live broadcasts, exclusive content, additional custom stations, WSM podcasts, and interactive features.

RadioFX CEO John Wanzung commented, “RadioFX is honored to work with WSM Radio, a legendary institution in country music and broadcasting. Our commitment to delivering superior digital audio experiences aligns perfectly with WSM’s rich heritage, and we are excited to help expand their reach and engagement with listeners around the world.”

Eric Marcum, General Manager of WSM-AM, added “WSM has always been dedicated to preserving the legacy of country music while embracing innovative ways to connect with our audience. By collaborating with RadioFX, we are enhancing how fans experience WSM, ensuring they remain engaged with the music and stories that define country music.”