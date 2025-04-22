Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset

I was introduced to a book called Education of a CEO by Bill Yeargin. One specific section got my attention, and it’s something, whether we know it or not, we wrestle with every day – A Growth Mindset vs. A Fixed Mindset.

The book clearly explains the differences:

A growth mindset embraces challenges while a fixed mindset avoids them. A growth mindset persists, but a fixed mindset gives up easily. A growth mindset sees effort as a path to mastery, yet a fixed mindset discounts effort. A growth mindset learns from criticism, and a fixed mindset avoids it. A growth mindset gets inspiration and learns from the success of others, while a fixed mindset feels threatened.

How can you get yourself as much into that growth mindset as possible? (Look at those 5 above one more time!)

Determine your current mindset. How do you react to challenges? When have you slipped into that fixed mindset? I’ve been in those situations where I had a staff issue and would just keep putting it off, but finally did what had to be done.

Step outside your comfort zone. Look at those challenges as ways to learn and grow.

Focus more on the process and less on the outcome. Guaranteed you will learn something new. The best part of a station launch to me was always the work leading up to it. The actual launch was good, but the staff camaraderie, the ideas that came to fruition, etc., I wouldn’t trade for anything.

Don’t be afraid to fail. Take a chance and, if you fail, learn from it. I have a poster hanging in my office showing a baserunner stealing a base, and it says, “You can’t steal second with your foot planted on first.” Think about that.

Convince yourself that anything is possible. This feeling is contagious for all those around you.

This may be tough, but ASK for feedback from others. Find those people you trust and get an honest opinion, and learn from it.

Celebrate others’ accomplishments. Use them as inspiration for you. Find out how they did what they did, and also learn from it.

Be absolutely curious. My youngest daughter hasn’t stopped asking questions since she was 6, and I can tell you she has learned a ton, seeing where she has gone with her career. Don’t be afraid to say, “I don’t know” and seek the answer.

Keep the faith! Stay on course even when things get difficult. I’ve run a few marathons in my lifetime, and there were numerous instances where stopping would have felt better in the moment, but NOTHING ever compared to that feeling of crossing the finish line.

Be aware of that little voice in your head saying you can’t. Take a deep breath and reframe that “conversation” into something positive. The impostor syndrome resides here, so be on the lookout.

On a much larger scale, think of the radio industry in general. Where do you think the overall mindset sits and why? Email me at [email protected] and I’ll do a follow-up here based on what I hear from you.